Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS: XEBEF):

5/20/2021 – Xebec Adsorption is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of XEBEF opened at $3.83 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.