Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ero Copper (ERO)

6/2/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$25.50 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$33.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$30.00.

5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$27.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$27.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Ero Copper was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Ero Copper had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

4/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ERO traded up C$1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.79. 109,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,583. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.30. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.9444386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

