Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MAG Silver (MAG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG):

6/3/2021 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

5/27/2021 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

5/20/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

4/13/2021 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 351,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,263. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Get MAG Silver Corp alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.