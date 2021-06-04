Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Redburn Partners

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.44. 598,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,804. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

