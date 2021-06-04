Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Redburn Partners

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

RBGPF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

