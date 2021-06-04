RED (RED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,294.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, RED has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $18,294.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00483007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

