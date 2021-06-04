Redd Market Cap Tops $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,979.46 or 1.00001502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00083853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001034 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008624 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.