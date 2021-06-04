Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $356.74

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.74 ($4.66) and traded as high as GBX 389.50 ($5.09). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 410,722 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 356.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £947.45 million and a P/E ratio of 113.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

