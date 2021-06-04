Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 711.60 ($9.30). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 686.60 ($8.97), with a volume of 751,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 672.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

