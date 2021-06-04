Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Acquires £203,700 in Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Shares of RDW stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 679 ($8.87). The company had a trading volume of 544,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,570. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Redrow plc has a 12 month low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 672.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

