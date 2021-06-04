Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.46

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 31413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.