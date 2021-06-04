Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $30.69 million and $1.52 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00295518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00240500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.75 or 0.01178749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,584.52 or 0.99613346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

