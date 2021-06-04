Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) shares rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 3,783,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 9,737,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.