Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,115 shares during the quarter. Remark makes up approximately 1.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of Remark worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 145,301 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Remark by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at $2,041,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Remark by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Remark alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,858. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $160.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.