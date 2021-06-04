Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REMYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.