Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.