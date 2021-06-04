Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.