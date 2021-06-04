RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of RenaissanceRe worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,185,000. Boston Partners grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after acquiring an additional 171,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $144.03 and a one year high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

