Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Jennison Associates grew its position in Renasant by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 293,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management raised its stake in Renasant by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 107,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Renasant by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Renasant by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 129,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Frank Co raised its stake in Renasant by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 90,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

