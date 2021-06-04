Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Shares Down 2.8%

Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 19,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 31,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,797,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,200,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,688,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

