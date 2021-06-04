Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of DCI opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after buying an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

