Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Basf (BAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Basf (ETR: BAS) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2021 – Basf was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Basf was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Basf was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Basf was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Basf was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Basf was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Basf was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Basf was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Basf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Basf was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €68.35 ($80.41) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €69.64. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -276.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf Se has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

