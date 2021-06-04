Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Orion Group (ORN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Orion Group (NYSE: ORN) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2021 – Orion Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company's operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. "

6/1/2021 – Orion Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2021 – Orion Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Orion Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – Orion Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.89. 150,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,157. The stock has a market cap of $179.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

