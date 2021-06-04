Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Urban Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

5/26/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/26/2021 – Urban Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

5/25/2021 – Urban Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/23/2021 – Urban Outfitters is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of URBN opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,717.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Get Urban Outfitters Inc alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.