Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently:
- 5/27/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 5/18/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.
- 5/13/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion and a PE ratio of -62.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.22.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
See Also: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.