Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently:

5/27/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

5/13/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion and a PE ratio of -62.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.22.

Get Snowflake Inc alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,779,015.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,353,385 shares of company stock valued at $303,062,666.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.