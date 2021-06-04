Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tharisa (THS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tharisa (LON: THS):
- 5/27/2021 – Tharisa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Tharisa had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Tharisa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Tharisa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
Shares of THS opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Friday. Tharisa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of £388.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.49.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Tharisa’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.
