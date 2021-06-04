Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tharisa (THS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tharisa (LON: THS):

5/27/2021 – Tharisa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Tharisa had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Tharisa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Shares of THS opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Friday. Tharisa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of £388.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Tharisa’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

