Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS):

5/27/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. However, COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, remain woes. These costs partly offset gross margin growth in the fiscal fourth quarter, which included $23 million of COVID-related costs. Moreover, management envisions COVID-related costs to the tune of $30 million for the first half of fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio, strength in the online platform and enhanced omni-channel capabilities are key drivers. The company notes that the strong momentum in core categories has continued in fiscal 2021. Also, its store expansion initiatives bode well.”

5/17/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.