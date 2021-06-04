Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.58. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 109,105 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.