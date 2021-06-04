Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

RGP stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26. Resources Connection has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 100,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

