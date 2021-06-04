Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,525 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.94% of Revance Therapeutics worth $58,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RVNC. Mizuho cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

