Reviewing Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.28%. Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Landsea Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 2.60 $79.09 million N/A N/A Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.57 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Dream Finders Homes on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

