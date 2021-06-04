Reviewing Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) & Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 224.14%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.75

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

