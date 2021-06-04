Reviewing Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) & Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Partner Communications alerts:

This table compares Partner Communications and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 0.64% 1.20% 0.40% Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Partner Communications and Siyata Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $992.00 million 0.84 $5.00 million N/A N/A Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Partner Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Partner Communications and Siyata Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Siyata Mobile has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.59%. Given Siyata Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Partner Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Partner Communications beats Siyata Mobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sells and rents modems, domestic routers, servers, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, landline phones, datacards, modems, smart watches, car dashboard cameras, televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, audio accessories and other devices, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.