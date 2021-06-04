Rewardiqa Reaches One Day Volume of $361,791.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $361,791.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.25 or 0.00562456 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

