Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $541.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post $541.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $548.20 million. Rexnord posted sales of $449.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,062 shares of company stock worth $7,401,505 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rexnord by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,194,000.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

