Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 76,626 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of WSFS Financial worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,956 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.37.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

