Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 2,454,230 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 1,141,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 1,043,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.