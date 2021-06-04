Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,929. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $154.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

