Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of J & J Snack Foods worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after buying an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.97.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.