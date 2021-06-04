Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Sally Beauty worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,636,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

