Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Innospec worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,613.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 137.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.