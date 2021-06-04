Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.23 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $8,474,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 39,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 38.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $989,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

