Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.43 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of SITE Centers worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -763.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

