Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $12,617,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $9,284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

