Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.71. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

