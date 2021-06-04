Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,005 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Hilltop worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 5,923.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

