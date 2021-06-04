Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Washington Federal worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

