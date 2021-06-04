Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,134 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Ingevity worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.