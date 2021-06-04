Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,883 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $165.79 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.74 and a 12-month high of $206.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

