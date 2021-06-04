Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,188 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of First BanCorp. worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,783 shares of company stock worth $34,541 and have sold 170,000 shares worth $2,137,800. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.75 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.42.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

